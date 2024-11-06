Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Umpqua Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $553.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $597.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.26 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $10,094,925. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

