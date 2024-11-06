Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of TWI opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.82. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 388,864 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Titan International by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

