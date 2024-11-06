Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $644.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

