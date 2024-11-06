Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.