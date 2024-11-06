Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $955.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

TMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

