Toncoin Price Down 5.7% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.15 billion and $354.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00006238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,833.12 or 1.00039096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006327 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00057445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,676,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,633,614.376337 with 2,544,315,616.0133376 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.79958307 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $272,886,261.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.