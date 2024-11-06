Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $342.24 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.03 billion and approximately $342.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00006343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,066.62 or 1.00042126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00006459 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005846 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,114,655,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,114,633,614.376337 with 2,544,315,616.0133376 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.79958307 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 589 active market(s) with $272,886,261.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

