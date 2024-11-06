Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

TPZ stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,671. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut Topaz Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

