Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

TTP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

