Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
TTP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $45.75.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
