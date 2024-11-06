TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.24 and last traded at $62.70. Approximately 141,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 854,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -494.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TPG by 1,128.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TPG by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

