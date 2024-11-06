Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $193.60 and a 1 year high of $307.64.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

