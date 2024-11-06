TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday.

Get TriMas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 503,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 216.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 197.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after buying an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,298,000 after buying an additional 51,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.