Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

EDIT stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 174,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,803 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

