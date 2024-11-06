TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.83. 32,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 149.81% and a negative return on equity of 196.79%.
Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TRxADE HEALTH
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.