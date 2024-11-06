TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.83. 32,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 149.81% and a negative return on equity of 196.79%.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

