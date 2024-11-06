Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 3931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 59.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 84.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 246,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 198,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

