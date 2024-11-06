Twin Disc Releases First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has disclosed its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025 in a recent report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s press release dated November 6, 2024, detailing these results, has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

In accordance with Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, the information regarding Twin Disc’s financial results is provided for public access and is not considered part of a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, this data is not subject to the related liabilities or obligations as specified in that section.

Moreover, under Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, the disclosure made in connection with the financial results is incorporated solely for the purpose of this regulation. This information, too, is not to be regarded as a formal filing as outlined in the Exchange Act, nor shall it be considered incorporated by reference in any future filings, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are contained within the disclosures of this report, including information incorporated by reference. These statements, identifiable through expressions such as “believes,” “anticipates,” and “plans,” encompass known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The actual outcomes may vary significantly from the implied results due to several elements discussed within the filings. Readers are advised to approach these forward-looking statements with caution and are urged not to overly depend on them given the intrinsic uncertainties they entail.

As per Item 9.01, Exhibit 99.1 includes the press release highlighting the first quarter 2025 financial results. Additionally, a cover page with an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document has been included as Exhibit 104.

The company’s management emphasizes that the forward-looking statements are reflective of the perspective at the time of this Form 8-K filing and undertakes no obligation to make public any revisions to these statements to accommodate subsequent events or occurrences.

This information is made available to the public as of November 6, 2024, under the electronic signature of Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary of Twin Disc, Inc.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

