UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

ULS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. 1,275,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,054. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,667,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.