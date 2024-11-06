Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

