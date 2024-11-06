Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.98. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
