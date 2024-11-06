Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UGP. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 2,030,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.