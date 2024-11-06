Umpqua Bank Acquires 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IJK stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $95.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.