Umpqua Bank Invests $212,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Umpqua Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $840,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,397. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

