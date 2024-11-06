Umpqua Bank Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,489. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

