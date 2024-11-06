Umpqua Bank Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Umpqua Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Umpqua Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 185,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

