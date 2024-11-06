United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

