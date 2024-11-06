United Advisor Group LLC Invests $595,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

