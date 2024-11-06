United Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

United Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.