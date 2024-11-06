United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

