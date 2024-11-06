United Parcel Service, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.93. 5,622,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,934. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.