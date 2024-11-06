United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $798.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $783.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.82 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.