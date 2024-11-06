UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $566.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $523.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

