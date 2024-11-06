Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $225.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.63.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
OLED opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.71. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $237.00.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
