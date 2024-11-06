Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $352.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $265.40 and a 12-month high of $352.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

