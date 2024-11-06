Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 170,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.