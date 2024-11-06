Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

