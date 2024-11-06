Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

