Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Trimmed by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,274,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,607 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 457,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

