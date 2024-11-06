Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.16 and a 200-day moving average of $368.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $279.51 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

