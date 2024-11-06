Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

