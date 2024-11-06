Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lowered by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 395,262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

