Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after buying an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,804,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $325.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.81 and a fifty-two week high of $332.63.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

