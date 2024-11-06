Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $249.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $189.52 and a 12-month high of $252.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

