Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
