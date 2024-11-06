Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lessened by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $30,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. 277,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.