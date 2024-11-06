Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.86 and last traded at $221.82, with a volume of 7779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.52.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.