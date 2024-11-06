Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.86 and last traded at $221.82, with a volume of 7779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.52.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

