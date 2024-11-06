Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.31. 3,652,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $398.21 and a 12 month high of $541.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.35 and a 200-day moving average of $504.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

