Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $53,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,192,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

