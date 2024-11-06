Venom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $138.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venom has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,247,005,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,246,926,641.62 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07449379 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $950,167.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

