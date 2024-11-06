Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.59 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $31.59 million and $7.18 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000372 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.