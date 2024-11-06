Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 6413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Veritex Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $353,795.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,215.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $9,139,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 67.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 325,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 299,562 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

